Authorities identify man who died in ATV vs. deer crash in Green County

The Green County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the man who died after he hit a deer while driving an ATV as Patrick Heim, 65, of Shullsburg, Wisconsin.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Green County deputies and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens responded to the ATV crash at W7700 Cheese County Trail in the town of Cadiz, the Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

Heim was traveling west on the trail in his ATV when it struck the deer, left the trail and entered a steep embankment, where it collided with trees, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Heim was wearing safety equipment, but died from his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Monroe EMS, Monroe 800, Browntown First Response and Fire, South Wayne Fire and First Response, Wisconsin State Patrol, MedFlight and the Green County Coroner also responded to the emergency.

