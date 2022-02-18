Authorities identify man who died in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Oregon

Authorities have identified the man who died in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Oregon on Thursday morning.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Lars M. Otterson, 41, of Evansville, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Otterson died from injuries sustained in the crash.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators believe the crash about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 14, south of Waterman Road in the town of Rutland, started with a northbound vehicle veering over the center line and side-swiping a southbound vehicle. The first vehicle then struck another southbound vehicle head-on, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A fourth vehicle, which was traveling north, then rear-ended the first car. The Sheriff’s Office said the crash information is preliminary because investigators were still trying to determine the precise sequence of events.

All four drivers were alone in their vehicles. Of the other three, a woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a man and woman were uninjured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call its tip line at (608) 284-6900.

