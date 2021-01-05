Authorities identify man who died from injuries suffered in crash Friday on West Side

Authorities have identified the man who died at a local hospital Sunday from injuries suffered in a crash early Friday on the West Side.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Nathan J. Steffenhagen, 47, of Middleton.

A forensic examination at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday determined that Steffenhagen’s death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash about 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Mineral Point Road, Madison police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Steffenhagen was driving a pickup truck south on Whitney Way near Mineral Point Road when it left the road and struck a tree, Grigg said.

