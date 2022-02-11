 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify man who died at hospital after Rock County crash

Authorities on Friday identified the man who died after a Rock County crash on Feb. 2.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement that John V. Tharp, 87, of Beloit, died following the crash about 2:50 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 2200 block of West Creedy Road in the town of Beloit.

Tharp died at a hospital on Monday and preliminary results of a forensic examination of records completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday confirmed that Tharp died from injuries sustained in the crash, the statement said.

The death remains under investigation by town of Beloit police and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

