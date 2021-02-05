 Skip to main content
Authorities identify man who died after rear-end crash in Windsor on Monday
Dane County Medical Examiner's Office

Authorities have identified a man who died after causing a rear-end crash in the village of Windsor on Monday afternoon.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Rodney R. Oosterhof, 63, of DeForest.

Oosterhof was taken from the crash to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary results of a forensic autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday determined that Oosterhof’s death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Examiner’s Office.

The crash occurred at 6708 Lake Road in the village of Windsor shortly after 3:15 p.m. Monday when Oosterhof drove his Ford Edge into the back of another Ford Edge driven by a 55-year-old woman who was stopped waiting for the vehicle in front of her to turn right, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Larsh said in a report.

The woman, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries, Larsh said.

