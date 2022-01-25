 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify man who died after Janesville home fire
Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who died after a fire Thursday at a Janesville home.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said William E. Herkert, 76, died as a result of a fire that occurred in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive in Janesville. The fire was reported to authorities at about 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The Janesville Fire Department had reported after the fire that a man was injured, but it was because of a medical emergency not directly related to the fire, and the man was taken to a local hospital.

The Medical Examiner’s Department said Herkert was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and results of a forensic examination completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday are pending further studies.

The death remains under investigation by Janesville police and fire departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The fire department said after the fire that it believed the fire was unintentional, and a gas fireplace was malfunctioning, thought the cause still was under investigation.

