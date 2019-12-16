Authorities identify man shot to death Saturday night on Near West Side

Authorities have identified the man shot to death Saturday night on the Near West Side as Gunnar T. G. Holum, 18, of Dodgeville.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Street on a report of shots fired at 1:18 p.m. Saturday and found a man on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement Monday preliminary results of an autopsy confirmed that Holum’s death was the result of firearm related trauma.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The shooting was Madison’s third homicide of the year, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 608-243-0535, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers to provide information anonymously at 608-266-6014.