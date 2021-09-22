Authorities identify man shot in Penn Park on Labor Day who died in hospital Sunday

Authorities have identified the 63-year-old man who was shot several times in the restroom of Penn Park on Labor Day and died Sunday morning at a local hospital.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as David l. Neeley, of Madison.
Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that Neeley died from homicidal firearm related trauma, and additional testing is underway, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Madison police previously had said Neeley was 64, but the Medical Examiner’s Office told the State Journal he was 63, and would have turned 64 later this month.
On Sept. 6, police responded to reports of a shooting at about 3:50 p.m. in Penn Park on the South Side. Police said the man had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 10 for Von E. Johnson, 26. A criminal complaint charged Johnson with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Sept. 6 shooting.
The complaint states witnesses told police Johnson had lost $1,600 in a dice game to the victim and then followed him into the park restroom. Four to five gunshots were then heard coming from inside the restroom, and Johnson then fled. Three fired 40mm cartridge casings were found in or near the restroom, the complaint states.
Though the complaint lists an address for Johnson on Fiedler Lane in the town of Madison, he appears to have strong ties to Rockford, Illinois.
An arrest of Johnson has not been reported.