Authorities identify man killed in Windsor crash after pass on hill

The name of the man who died in a car crash Friday in Windsor was released by authorities on Saturday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Danny Lee Ranck, Jr., 38, of DeForest, who was pronounced dead at the scene on Highway V near Wernick Road, Friday evening, Barry E. Irmen, director of operations with the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2016 Land Rover was traveling east on Highway V at high speed, attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle while cresting a hill, but was met with oncoming traffic. The Land Rover swerved back into the eastbound lane, then over-corrected and rolled several times, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the Land Rover. One died and the other suffered significant injuries, Schaffer said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office was unable to confirm whether Ranck was the driver or passenger.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.