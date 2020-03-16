You are the owner of this article.
Authorities identify man killed in Windsor crash after pass on hill
Authorities identify man killed in Windsor crash after pass on hill

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The name of the man who died in a car crash Friday in Windsor was released by authorities on Saturday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Danny Lee Ranck, Jr., 38, of DeForest, who was pronounced dead at the scene on Highway V near Wernick Road, Friday evening, Barry E. Irmen, director of operations with the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2016 Land Rover was traveling east on Highway V at high speed, attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle while cresting a hill, but was met with oncoming traffic. The Land Rover swerved back into the eastbound lane, then over-corrected and rolled several times, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Pass on hill leads to fatal crash in Windsor, authorities say

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the Land Rover. One died and the other suffered significant injuries, Schaffer said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office was unable to confirm whether Ranck was the driver or passenger. 

