Authorities identify man killed in West Side crash Thursday, still seek more information

Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash on the West Side on Thursday as Anthony M. Chung, 22, of Madison.

Chung was killed in the two-vehicle crash about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Additional testing is being done and the death and crash remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Madison police have released few details of the crash, which also seriously injured another occupant of the car, although Lt. David Jugovich said Sunday that more information would be released this week.

Police have asked anyone with information on the crash to call the department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 608-266-4692, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.

