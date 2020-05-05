Authorities identify man killed in town of Madison homicide Monday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 48-year-old man was killed during a shooting in the town of Madison on Monday night, authorities say.

Antonio Shaw, of Madison, died from "homicidal firearm violence," according to preliminary autopsy results, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

At 9:48 p.m., officers from the city and town of Madison were sent to the 2600 block of Badger Lane after witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying by a vehicle, town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement.

The first officers were on the scene in three minutes and Madison paramedics followed, but life-saving measures for the person on the ground were unsuccessful. The medical examiner's office said Shaw died at the scene.

The state Crime Scene Response Unit and the State Patrol assisted in the investigation, Gregory said. Police wouldn't release any other details on the incident Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or the town of Madison TIPS Line at 608-661-7746.

The shooting is the sixth homicide reported in Dane County this year.

