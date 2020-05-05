Authorities identify man killed in 'targeted shooting' in town of Madison Monday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Town of Madison police said the death late Monday of a 48-year-old Madison man was a “targeted shooting,” but were otherwise releasing few details Tuesday about the crime.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Antonio Shaw and said he died from “homicidal firearm violence.”

Officers from the city and town of Madison were sent to the 2600 block of Badger Lane, south of the Beltline near Moorland Road, at 9:48 p.m. Monday after witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying by a vehicle, Town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement.

The first officers were on the scene in three minutes and Madison paramedics followed, but lifesaving measures for the person on the ground were unsuccessful, according to police. The medical examiner’s office pronounced Shaw dead at the scene at 11:23 p.m.

“The victim was brutally shot by a suspect still at large,” Gregory said in a statement later Tuesday. “We believe this is a targeted shooting; however, we should be concerned and vigilant knowing there is a homicidal suspect at large in our community.”