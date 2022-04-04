Authorities identify man killed in 'targeted' Downtown shooting

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed Wednesday in what police say was a "targeted" attack outside the Dane County Jail as Dwayne L. Collins Jr., a 32-year-old Fitchburg man.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Collins died as a result of injuries he suffered during the shooting. Madison police have said more than a dozen shots were fired but have not said how many times Collins was hit.

Police are continuing to investigate his death.

Collins had just been released from jail and was walking out of the building when he was shot in the 200 block of South Carroll Street between the jail and the Police Department’s Central District headquarters, police said.

Two men — Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney — have been arrested for their involvement in the killing. Cummins has been tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and Galtney has been tentatively charged with being party to that crime.

Police Chief Shon Barnes has said the homicide — Madison’s first in 2022 — was “pre-planned” and “premeditated.”

During a vigil Friday, Collins' mother Angela Michelle Briggs said her son sometimes got into trouble, but cared for his family and loved making music, playing basketball and spending time with those he was close to, Channel 3000 reported. He was the father of three young boys.

Collins was in jail facing misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges, but was released Wednesday on a signature bond, a signed promise saying he would return to court. He has served sentences for retail theft, having a firearm and playing a role in a robbery, but it's unclear whether those cases had anything to do with his death.

Barnes has said his department still hasn't figured out a motive in the homicide.

Briggs told Channel 3000 that her son was killed by someone that he knew.

Both Cummins and Galtney have criminal records in Chicago. Neither of them were co-defendants in any of Collins' cases.

Cummins pleaded not guilty to an aggravated DUI and four counts of aggravated battery against a police officer stemming from charges filed in July, according to Cook County court records. He was released on bail in that case in February. He also pleaded guilty to a December charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with an unregistered firearm.

Galtney violated probation for a 2015 meth possession conviction, according to court records.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

