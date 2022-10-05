Authorities identify man killed in OWI rollover crash on Highway 12 on Friday

Authorities have identified the man killed in an OWI rollover crash on Highway 12 on Friday night.

Dayton P. Quaerna, 42, of Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination on Saturday confirmed that he died of his crash injuries, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway AB. Gregory Ewel, 60, who was injured in the crash, faces a first offense OWI, though that could change pending the Wisconsin State Patrol’s crash investigation, Madison police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.