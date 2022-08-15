Authorities identify man killed in North Side shooting Friday

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot on Madison's North Side late Friday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said the homicide victim is Corey D. Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, in a statement Monday. Preliminary autopsy results Monday confirmed that Mitchell died from "firearm related trauma."

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Northport Drive at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

There was some sort of altercation before the incident, said Madison police chief Shon Barnes at a press conference over the weekend. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second homicide took place Friday on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue, where a 35-year-old Black male was stabbed just before 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

The pair of incidents, which were unrelated, marked the fifth and sixth homicides that have occurred this year in the city.

The North Side death remains under investigation by Madison police and the medical examiner's office.

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.