Authorities identify man killed in New Year's Day crash on I-43 in Rock County
Authorities identify man killed in New Year's Day crash on I-43 in Rock County

Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on Interstate 43 in Rock County early Saturday morning.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said Jameir D. Smith, 22, of Rockford, Illinois, died in the crash reported shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 6 on I-43 Southbound in the town of Clinton.

Smith was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Saturday and preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday confirmed that his death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said.

This death remains under investigation by the State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

