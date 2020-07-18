You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities identify man killed in I-94 crash
alert top story
TOWN OF MADISON

Authorities identify man killed in I-94 crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 94 in the town of Medina as Michael Tarp, 45, of Watertown. 

Tarp died at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results confirmed he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the medical examiner's office.

Additional testing is underway and Tarp's death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics