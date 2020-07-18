Authorities identify man killed in I-94 crash

-
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 94 in the town of Medina as Michael Tarp, 45, of Watertown.
Tarp died at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results confirmed he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the medical examiner's office.
Additional testing is underway and Tarp's death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
