Authorities identify man killed in Highway 14 crash that also injured woman, 3 children
Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, generic file photo

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash that also injured a woman and three children Wednesday in the town of Black Earth as Steven L. Walton, 26, of Mazomanie.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Saturday that a forensic examination determined that Walton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. on Highway 14 and Kahl Road when Walton as he was driving west on Highway 14 crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

Walton died at the scene. His 23-month-old daughter, who was in the backseat, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

The driver of the other vehicle, Kandra M. Thompson, 50, of Mazomanie, and her two grandchildren, ages 3 and 5, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

