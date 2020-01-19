Authorities identify man killed in Highway 14 crash that also injured woman, 3 children

Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash that also injured a woman and three children Wednesday in the town of Black Earth as Steven L. Walton, 26, of Mazomanie.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Saturday that a forensic examination determined that Walton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. on Highway 14 and Kahl Road when Walton as he was driving west on Highway 14 crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.
You have free articles remaining.
Walton died at the scene. His 23-month-old daughter, who was in the backseat, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Schaffer said.
The driver of the other vehicle, Kandra M. Thompson, 50, of Mazomanie, and her two grandchildren, ages 3 and 5, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Schaffer said.
Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area