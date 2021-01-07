Authorities identify man killed in head-on crash in dense fog on Highway 14 near Janesville

Authorities have identified the man killed in a head-on crash in dense fog on Highway 14 near Janesville on Tuesday night.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department in a statement Thursday identified the man as Steven A. Teubert, 55, of Janesville.

Teubert was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination Wednesday at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

This death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of Highway 14 just west on North Newville Road in the town of Janesville, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clint Rowley said in a report.

Both vehicles were occupied only by the drivers: Teubert and a 63-year-old Janesville woman who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Rowley said.

No criminal charges are being pursued and it is believed dense fog played a role in the crash, Rowley said.