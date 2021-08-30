Authorities identify man killed in Green County single-vehicle rollover crash

The Green County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of Friday's fatal crash as a 25-year-old Blanchardville man.
Tyler H. Hodgson was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in the town of York.
The Sheriff's Office said Hodgson was driving southbound on Highway 78 just before 10:30 Friday night when his pickup veered off the road and entered the gravel shoulder. Hodgson then got back on the road before driving into a ditch and rolling down an embankment. Hodgson was ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's office said Hodgson did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt.
