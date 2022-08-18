Authorities identify man killed in Friday stabbing; 35-year-old is city's sixth homicide victim of 2022

Authorities have identified the victim of Friday night’s fatal stabbing.

Larry I. Fullilove, 35, of Madison died as a result of “sharp force trauma,” according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s office.

Madison police said Fullilove was stabbed just before 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue. He was pronounced dead Saturday at a local hospital, according to the Medical Examiner.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case, the city’s sixth homicide of 2022 and one of two that occurred Friday. Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said investigators are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing physical and digital evidence.

About three hours earlier police found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Corey D. Mitchell of Fitchburg, dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Northport Drive.

Police said the shooting followed some sort of altercation preceded the shooting but have announced no arrests in the case.