Authorities identify man killed in crash early Saturday morning in town of Blue Mounds
Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the town of Blue Mounds.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Lucas K. Kittleson, 19, of Blue Mounds, was the man who died at the scene of the crash shortly before 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Highway 78.

The preliminary results of a forensic examination completed at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday confirmed that Kittleson died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Kittleson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was alone in the vehicle, which was heading north on Highway 78 when it left the road and struck the fence. Winter weather and icy road conditions were likely contributing factors, authorities said.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.

