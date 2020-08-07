Authorities identify man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Springfield

-
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Thursday in the town of Springfield as Troy J. Bronk, 46, of Sun Prairie.
The crash took place on US 12 near County Hwy K in the Town of Springfield shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday. Bronk was transported to a nearby hospital but died a short time later, Dane County Medical Examiner Director of Operations Barry Irmen said in a statement.
Bronk's death was attributed to injuries he sustained in the crash and additional testing is underway, Irmen said.
