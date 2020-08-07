Authorities identify man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Springfield

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Thursday in the town of Springfield as Troy J. Bronk, 46, of Sun Prairie.

The crash took place on US 12 near County Hwy K in the Town of Springfield shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday. Bronk was transported to a nearby hospital but died a short time later, Dane County Medical Examiner Director of Operations Barry Irmen said in a statement.

Bronk's death was attributed to injuries he sustained in the crash and additional testing is underway, Irmen said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.