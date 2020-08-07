You are the owner of this article.
Authorities identify man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Springfield
TOWN OF MADISON

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Thursday in the town of Springfield as Troy J. Bronk, 46, of Sun Prairie. 

The crash took place on US 12 near County Hwy K in the Town of Springfield shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday. Bronk was transported to a nearby hospital but died a short time later, Dane County Medical Examiner Director of Operations Barry Irmen said in a statement. 

Bronk's death was attributed to injuries he sustained in the crash and additional testing is underway, Irmen said. 

