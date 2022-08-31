Authorities identify man killed breaking into North Side apartment

Authorities have identified the man who was killed breaking into a North Side apartment early Friday morning.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the man as James M. Turner, 35, of Madison, and said preliminary results of an autopsy on Saturday confirmed that he died from homicidal firearm-related trauma.

Turner was masked and possibly armed when he was was shot to death after breaking into an apartment at 1714 Packers Ave. about 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

A woman and a girl were in the duplex at the time the masked man broke in, Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference Friday.

Police were called by the woman at the home, and the man who had been in the home met them outside and led them to the dead man, police said. Multiple weapons were found at the scene, but it wasn’t immediately clear to whom they belonged.

Barnes said there had been “general disturbance”-type calls to the area and building in the past, but it wasn’t clear if the calls were specifically to the apartment where the shooting occurred. City property records show two residential units at that address.

Friday’s fatal shooting is the seventh killing this year in Madison, Barnes said, although two were deemed justified.

The death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Barnes asked anyone with information about the Packers Avenue shooting to call police at 608-255-2345 or contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.