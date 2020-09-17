Authorities identify man found dead in Reindahl Park in Madison on Sunday

Authorities have identified a man whose body was found on a bike path in Reindahl Park in Madison on Sunday.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Tyrone A. Flood, 54, of Madison, was the man founded dead in the park in the 1800 block of Portage Road shortly around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.
Preliminary results from an autopsy are pending further investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Madison police Lt. David Jugovich said Sunday that the man had suffered head injuries, several witnesses were interviewed, and it is believed “the parties involved knew each other and that the incident was not random.”
Madison police reported on Wednesday that detectives from the Violent Crime Unit determined that Flood was involved in an altercation with several people prior to his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit, or submit a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.
