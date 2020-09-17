Authorities identify man found dead in Reindahl Park in Madison on Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a man whose body was found on a bike path in Reindahl Park in Madison on Sunday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Tyrone A. Flood, 54, of Madison, was the man founded dead in the park in the 1800 block of Portage Road shortly around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

Preliminary results from an autopsy are pending further investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Madison police Lt. David Jugovich said Sunday that the man had suffered head injuries, several witnesses were interviewed, and it is believed “the parties involved knew each other and that the incident was not random.”

Madison police reported on Wednesday that detectives from the Violent Crime Unit determined that Flood was involved in an altercation with several people prior to his death.