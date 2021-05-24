 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Madison woman who died in crash Thursday on I-39/90/94 near Lien Road
Authorities identify Madison woman who died in crash Thursday on I-39/90/94 near Lien Road

Dane County Medical Examiner's Office generic file photo

Authorities have identified the Madison woman who died in a crash Thursday on Interstate 39/90/94 near Lien Road.

Mariel G. Haverkamp, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened about 5:20 p.m., the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report.

Preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that Haverkamp died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The crash on northbound I-39/90/94 just south of the interchange with Highway 151 happened when heavy traffic caused three cars to crash in the exit lane to Highway 151. Haverkamp was a passenger in a car involved in the crash that left the exit lane after the initial impact and went into the traffic lanes of the interstate, where it was hit by a semi, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and was checked by EMS at the scene.

The crash and death remains under investigation by the State Patrol and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

