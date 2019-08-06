Maria Mata-Mendoza, 59, was the Madison woman killed Saturday night in a crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated driver, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department announced Tuesday.
A forensic autopsy by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday determined that Mata-Mendoza died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release.
Additional testing is underway and the death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on North Highway 213 at Highway 59 in the town of Magnolia, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators said a Chevy Silverado driven by Daniel B. Good, 41, was going east on Highway 59 and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 213. The Silverado struck a Dodge Journey that was northbound on 213.
Mata-Mendoza, who was driving the Dodge, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 53-year-old female passenger suffered multiple injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Good was arrested for alleged homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, fourth offense operating while intoxicated, and failure to stop for a stop sign.