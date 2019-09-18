Monona police squad car
Monona Police Department

Authorities have identified the Madison man who died in a crash into a power pole in Monona on Monday night as 21-year-old Joseph M. Swenson.

Swenson, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene of the crash about 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 4500/4600 block of Winnequah Road, Monona police reported.

Witnesses told police that excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash, police said.

Swenson was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that Swenson died from crash injuries, Barry E. Irmen, director of operations for the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

The death remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.