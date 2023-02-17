The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who was killed, along with his dog, in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night on the Southwest Side as Stephen G. Fleck, 66, of Madison.

Madison police have released a photo of the vehicle that is believed to have struck Fleck and his dog about 9:35 p.m. in the area of Schroeder Road and Struck Street, and then left the area.

Fleck died from his injuries at the scene of the crash in the 6500 block of Schroeder Road, the medical examiner's office said.

Police said there were no witnesses in an initial report Thursday.

Further investigation determined that the suspected vehicle is a royal/metallic blue sedan. The vehicle has a smashed front windshield and may be a Chevrolet Malibu that frequents the Gammon Road/Schroeder Road area, Officer Sam Brier said in a statement.

The crash comes just over 13 months after a hit-and-run crash on Schroeder Road near Ellis Potter Court caused the death of a 14-year-old boy and seriously injured a 12-year-old boy. Sadarius Goodall, who left the crash scene on foot, was charged with homicide by drunken driving, hit-and-run causing death and hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

Goodall, who was on probation at the time for heroin delivery, allegedly was headed west on Schroeder Road at a speed estimated as high as 90 mph when it struck the vehicle carrying the two boys. That is about three times the speed limit in that area.

Police ask anyone with information on Wednesday's incident to contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point