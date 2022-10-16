Authorities identify Madison man killed by Dane County deputy

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by a Dane County sheriff’s deputy Thursday night as Quantaze D. Campbell, 46, of Madison.

The medical examiner confirmed Campbell died from “firearm related injuries.”

The deputy shot Campbell while making “contact with a vehicle” at the Windsor Super 8 hotel, 4506 Lake Circle, at 6:10 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement.

DOJ, which is leading the investigation into Campbell’s shooting, has not released further details on the moments leading up to the incident, the name of the deputy or how many times Campbell was shot or where.

According to court records, Campbell had a warrant out for his arrest since Sept. 20 for missing a court date for charges of being party to a theft between $10,000 and $100,000.

Madison police said a vehicle stolen from a Super 8 hotel in the city was later found at the Super 8 in Windsor. Police didn’t respond to a phone call Saturday asking if that vehicle was connected to Campbell’s shooting.