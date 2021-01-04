Authorities identify Madison man found dead in Far East Side park

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday released the name of a man whose body was found Dec. 26 in Reindahl Park on the Far East Side of Madison, but did not specify his cause of death.

Chase Strunk, 30, of Madison, was found dead in the 1800 block of Portage Road just before 8:40 a.m., the medical examiner's office said. He was found at the bottom of a small hill near the bike path.

It's still unclear how Strunk died. The medical examiner's office usually releases a tentative cause of death with preliminary autopsy results, but none was released Monday.

"Preliminary results from that autopsy are pending further study and investigation," Director of Operations Barry Irmen said in a statement. "Additional testing is also underway at this time."

The Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death.

This is the second body found in Reindahl Park in just over four months.

On Sept. 13, the body of Tyrone A. Flood, 59, was found not far from a city-sanctioned encampment for homeless residents. According to police, witnesses saw one man strike Flood with a pipe after Flood had gotten into a fight with another man.