Authorities identify Madison homicide victims, person of interest held in 1

A man was being held in Indiana as a person of interest in one of two unrelated homicides over the Fourth of July weekend, Madison police said, but they are so far not releasing a suspect description in the second killing and weren't sure what led to it.
The Dane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the victims as: 31-year-old Keairra C. Fields, of Madison, who died after being shot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road on Madison's Far East Side; and 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, of Dodgeville, who was shot at a Southwest Side gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road about 12:40 a.m. Monday and died soon after.
Police are investigating Fields' death as an act of domestic violence, and there had been a history of domestic disturbances between her and the person of interest, Capt. Daniel Nale said. The man in custody was being held on an unrelated charge, he said.
The two had recently moved to Madison from another community in Dane County, Nale said. Police had multiple contacts with the couple where they used to live, but Madison police only had one, Nale said. That domestic disturbance call did not result in an arrest, he said, but the man had been ordered by a judge not to have contact with the woman.
In the second killing, Nale said, Davis-Williams' was a passenger in a vehicle when someone came up to him and fired the shots that killed him. Police were not yet releasing a suspect description in the case and hadn't determined a motive, he said.
"We are getting some cooperation from some witnesses," he said. "There are other witnesses that we need to track down."
The killings are Madison’s second and third homicides of the year and come as the city has been experiencing a sharp increase in the number of shots-fired calls during the past 18 months. The city saw 10 homicides last year.
The number of shots-fired calls reported in the first six months of this year in Madison was 103, or four more than in the same period last year and 42 more than in 2019.
Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.