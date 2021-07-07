Authorities identify Madison homicide victims, person of interest held in 1

A man was being held in Indiana as a person of interest in one of two unrelated homicides over the Fourth of July weekend, Madison police said, but they are so far not releasing a suspect description in the second killing and weren't sure what led to it.

The Dane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the victims as: 31-year-old Keairra C. Fields, of Madison, who died after being shot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road on Madison's Far East Side; and 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, of Dodgeville, who was shot at a Southwest Side gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road about 12:40 a.m. Monday and died soon after.

Police are investigating Fields' death as an act of domestic violence, and there had been a history of domestic disturbances between her and the person of interest, Capt. Daniel Nale said. The man in custody was being held on an unrelated charge, he said.

The two had recently moved to Madison from another community in Dane County, Nale said. Police had multiple contacts with the couple where they used to live, but Madison police only had one, Nale said. That domestic disturbance call did not result in an arrest, he said, but the man had been ordered by a judge not to have contact with the woman.