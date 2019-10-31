Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Authorities have identified the man who killed himself as officers responded to a domestic violence report in Lodi on Saturday.

Kurtis L. Cieszynski, 47, of Lodi, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said in a statement.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old woman called 911 reporting that the 47-year-old man she lives with in the 700 block of Sunset Drive had lifted her off the ground by her head and had choked her, before she was able to flee the residence, Smith said.

As a Lodi officer arrived on the scene, the woman reported that she heard what she believed was a gunshot, Smith said.

Police evacuated surrounding residents and entered the residence to find the man dead from a suspected single gunshot, Smith said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.