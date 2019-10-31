Authorities have identified the man who killed himself as officers responded to a domestic violence report in Lodi on Saturday.
Kurtis L. Cieszynski, 47, of Lodi, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said in a statement.
At about 6 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old woman called 911 reporting that the 47-year-old man she lives with in the 700 block of Sunset Drive had lifted her off the ground by her head and had choked her, before she was able to flee the residence, Smith said.
As a Lodi officer arrived on the scene, the woman reported that she heard what she believed was a gunshot, Smith said.
Police evacuated surrounding residents and entered the residence to find the man dead from a suspected single gunshot, Smith said.