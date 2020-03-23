Authorities identify 4 killed in single-vehicle crash on North Side Friday night

Authorities have identified the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash on the North Side on Friday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the four as Deakarr D. Jackson Williams, 24, of Sun Prairie; Johnathan C. Moore, 24, of Madison; Richard James IV, 26, of Madison; and Marquise D. Jackson, 22, of Madison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All four were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and preliminary results of autopsies determined that all died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities were called to Northport Drive at Packers Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Friday on reports of a crash with multiple people thrown from a vehicle, Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.