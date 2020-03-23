You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities identify 4 killed in single-vehicle crash on North Side Friday night
alert

Authorities identify 4 killed in single-vehicle crash on North Side Friday night

{{featured_button_text}}
Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, generic file photo

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Authorities have identified the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash on the North Side on Friday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the four as Deakarr D. Jackson Williams, 24, of Sun Prairie; Johnathan C. Moore, 24, of Madison; Richard James IV, 26, of Madison; and Marquise D. Jackson, 22, of Madison.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and preliminary results of autopsies determined that all died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities were called to Northport Drive at Packers Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Friday on reports of a crash with multiple people thrown from a vehicle, Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics