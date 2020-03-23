Authorities identify 4 killed in single-vehicle crash on North Side Friday night

Authorities have identified the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash on the North Side on Friday night.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the four as Deakarr D. Jackson Williams, 24, of Sun Prairie; Johnathan C. Moore, 24, of Madison; Richard James IV, 26, of Madison; and Marquise D. Jackson, 22, of Madison.
You have free articles remaining.
All four were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and preliminary results of autopsies determined that all died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.
The crash remains under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Authorities were called to Northport Drive at Packers Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Friday on reports of a crash with multiple people thrown from a vehicle, Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman said.