You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities identify 2 Janesville men killed in crash into tree
alert

Authorities identify 2 Janesville men killed in crash into tree

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

The two Janesville men were killed in a crash into a tree early Thursday in the town of Janesville have been identified by Rock County authorities.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the man as Emmanuel C. Jones, 19, and Quentin A. Castillo, 20.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and a forensic autopsy by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that they died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement.

The crash happened about midnight when a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Jones was heading east in the center of the 3400 block of West Rockport Road, abruptly swerved to the right in order to avoid colliding with a legally operating westbound vehicle and struck a tree, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Rossmiller said in a statement.

The men were pinned inside the vehicle, and pronounced dead when they were extricated from the Cobalt, Rossmiller said.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics