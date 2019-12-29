Authorities identify 2 Janesville men killed in crash into tree

The two Janesville men were killed in a crash into a tree early Thursday in the town of Janesville have been identified by Rock County authorities.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the man as Emmanuel C. Jones, 19, and Quentin A. Castillo, 20.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and a forensic autopsy by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that they died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement.
The crash happened about midnight when a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Jones was heading east in the center of the 3400 block of West Rockport Road, abruptly swerved to the right in order to avoid colliding with a legally operating westbound vehicle and struck a tree, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Rossmiller said in a statement.
The men were pinned inside the vehicle, and pronounced dead when they were extricated from the Cobalt, Rossmiller said.
