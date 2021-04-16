 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Janesville man who died in crash into tree in Rock County, authorities say
Authorities have identified a Janesville man who died when he crashed his pickup truck into a tree in the town of Porter on Monday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the man as Matthew S. Fritz, 39.

Fritz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday confirmed that Fritz died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Fritz was alone in the pickup driving south on North Washington Road just south of Holland Road about 4:10 p.m. Monday when for an unknown reason the truck entered the east ditch and collided with a tree, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clint Rowley said after the crash.

The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department.

