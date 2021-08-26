Authorities identify Janesville man killed in July motorcycle crash

A Janesville man killed in a late July crash involving a motorcycle has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner.
Steven L. Pignato, 52, died in the crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle near the intersection of W. Court Street and Pearl Street in Janesville on July 30, said in a statement Barry E. Irmen, director of operations for the Rock County Medical Examiner.
Pignato was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries four days later, Irmen said.
Irmen said additional testing related to the crash is ongoing.