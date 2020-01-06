Authorities identify Janesville homicide victim as Illinois man

Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide in Janesville on Sunday as James C. Chestnut III, 40, of Joliet, Illinois.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said that preliminary results of a forensic autopsy that took place at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday confirmed that Chestnut’s death was the result of homicidal firearm related trauma.

Janesville police responding to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of West Racine Street shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday found Chestnut on the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville where he died.

Police are seeking Corvasie Weaver, 24, of Joliet, Illinois, in the shooting. Weaver, who was armed at the time of the shooting, is 5-foot-9, 130 pounds with black hair and black eyes, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police said several people had been attending a party at a house where Chestnut and Weaver were believed to be arguing, and that led to the shooting.

Those who have any information regarding Weaver or the homicide are asked to call Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-755-3636 or submit a tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.