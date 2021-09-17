Authorities identify Illinois motorcyclist killed in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville

Authorities have identified the Illinois motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville on Wednesday.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the motorcyclist as Chico E. Alegria, 42, of Belvidere, Illinois.
The crash occurred about 8 a.m. at exit 171 on northbound I-39/90, and troopers who responded to the scene found the motorcyclist was dead, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Witnesses said the motorcycle had started to exit, but changed direction at the last moment to resume traveling on I-39/90 and hit the crash barrier and lost control, the State Patrol said.
A forensic examination was completed by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday and preliminary results confirm that Alegria died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash. Additional testing is underway and the death remains under investigation by the State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.