Authorities have identified the Illinois man who died in a Rock County farm accident early Tuesday morning.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement that the man who, was pronounced dead at the scene, was Daniel L. DeRose Jr., 24, of Belvidere, Illinois.
Emergency responders were called shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday to a farm field in the 7500 block of North Fox Road on a report of a man who had been run over by a large piece of farm equipment, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Troy Egger said in a statement.
The initial investigation showed that the tractor was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Garden Prairie, Illinois, when the Belvidere man exited the tractor and apparently slipped on a muddy ladder, fell to the ground and was struck by a rear tire of the tractor, Egger said.
The farm workers on the scene immediately called for emergency services and attempted CPR until the arrival of emergency personnel, Egger said.
Preliminary results of an autopsy at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that DeRose died from injuries sustained in the accident, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
The investigation is continuing, but no foul play is suspected, Egger said.