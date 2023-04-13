The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Illinois man killed in a crash on the interstate in Madison last week as 58-year-old David C. Street of Peoria.

Street was northbound on I-39/90 near the Cottage Grove Road overpass at about 2:45 a.m. April 7 when police say the Dodge Avenger he was driving was hit head-on by a Chevy Silverado being driven the wrong way by an intoxicated Jesse T. Boley, 26, of Stoughton.

Street died at the scene.

Boley, who was not legally allowed to drive at the time of the crash, was charged Tuesday with homicide by intoxicated driving, second-degree reckless endangerment and killing someone by knowingly driving with a suspended license. He was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Boley has been cited 24 times since 2018 in state and municipal courts for infractions including driving without a license, without insurance and with a vehicle that wasn't registered, according to court documents.

A state trooper who responded to the crash said Boley's speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, but that he claimed he hadn't had any alcohol, according to a criminal complaint. The trooper found Boley was carrying 14 Adderall pills, a vape pen that tested positive for the active ingredient in marijuana and another vape pen suspected of being used for marijuana.

A witness told the State Patrol that she was driving north in the right lane and the Dodge was in the middle lane when the Silverado collided head-on with the Dodge.

The witness said she thought the Silverado's headlights were off because she never saw them coming toward her until the last moment, when the driver turned them on for a split second before the crash.

