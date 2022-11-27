Authorities identify homicide victim in South Side shooting

A 36-year-old Madison man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday off John Nolen Drive.

Shantarie M. Riley died of firearm-related injuries at a local hospital Tuesday, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Riley was traveling in a vehicle with the shooter in the 100 block of East Lakeside Street on the South Side just after 1 p.m. when a fight between them spilled onto the street and ended with gunfire, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle or the shooter Tuesday.

The killing happened in front of an active construction site and right off John Nolen Drive, a major thoroughfare. Franklin Elementary School, just blocks from the shooting scene, was put on lockdown, Barnes said.

The shooting is the eighth homicide in Madison this year.

The city’s other homicides include an 18-year-old Milwaukee man found fatally shot in a vehicle on the North Side; a 45-year-old woman on the Far West Side killed by her husband, who then killed himself by jumping in front of traffic; a 31-year-old man who was shot in Downtown Madison after being released from the Dane County Jail; and a toddler killed on the West Side.

Three other homicides — a 35-year-old shot and killed while breaking into a North Side home, a 35-year-old stabbed on the East Side and 23-year-old stabbed on the Far East Side — were deemed justified as self-defense.

In 2020 and 2021, Madison had 10 homicides. The city saw four homicides in 2019, five in 2018 and 11 in 2017.