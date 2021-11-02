Authorities identify Fort Atkinson man killed in box truck crash

A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man died after the box truck he was riding in rear-ended a trailer in the town of Milton Saturday afternoon, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said.
Jeremy T. Jorgensen died at the scene on Highway 26 just north of Highway N shortly after 3:30 p.m. from injuries due to the crash, the medical examiner said in a statement.
A law enforcement investigation determined that a 1990 Dodge W250 truck with a trailer being driven by a 30-year-old Elkhorn man north on Highway 26 began to turn into a driveway when a 2019 Hino 238 commercial box truck being driven north by a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man rear-ended it, Rock County Sheriff Sgt. Andrew Reed said in a separate statement. Jorgensen had been a passenger in the box truck.
No enforcement action has been reported from the crash.