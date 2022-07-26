 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify fisherman who drowned in Lake Monona over weekend

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified a 74-year-old man who drowned in Lake Monona over the weekend. 

Willie G. Colbert, of Milwaukee, fell overboard while fishing in the lake Saturday afternoon, the Medical Examiner said. 

Colbert's body was recovered on Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. 

The Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement, along with Madison Fire & Rescue, responded to Lake Monona at about 1 p.m. Saturday after reports of a fisherman who went overboard.

The Dive Team searched near the middle of the lake, off Winnequah Road in Monona, until severe weather forced divers off the water Saturday evening, said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

At around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the dive team recovered the body of the missing man. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his name after an autopsy and notifying his family.

