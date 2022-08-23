 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify Elkhorn man who died when semi rear-ended his sedan on I-39/90/94

Authorities have identified the Elkhorn man who died when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended his sedan on Interstate 39/90/94 on Sunday morning.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Paul H. Nielsen, 59, died when his northbound 2017 Buick Regal was rear-ended by a semi driven by a 35-year-old man from Warren, Michigan shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that he died of crash injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

This death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

