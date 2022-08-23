Authorities identify Elkhorn man who died when semi rear-ended his sedan on I-39/90/94

Authorities have identified the Elkhorn man who died when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended his sedan on Interstate 39/90/94 on Sunday morning.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Paul H. Nielsen, 59, died when his northbound 2017 Buick Regal was rear-ended by a semi driven by a 35-year-old man from Warren, Michigan shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that he died of crash injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
This death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.