Authorities identify elderly victim in ‘complex violent death investigation’ in Rock County

Authorities have identified the elderly victim in a “complex violent death investigation” that has resulted in a relative being in custody since Monday.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Friday identified the person who died an “unnatural” death on Monday as Kathleen N. Beggs, 97, of Janesville.

Beggs was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday. Additional testing is being done and the investigation is continuing, the Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement.

Also on Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said the “person of interest” in the case remains in the Rock County Jail on an unrelated charge, and that it expects to release additional information related to the investigation sometime next week.

At 5:31 a.m. Monday, Rock County deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of West Mineral Point Road in the town of Center on a report of a dead elderly woman, Commander Jude G. Maurer said in a report.