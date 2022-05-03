Authorities identify Edgerton woman who died from Whitney Way crash, say charges will be filed

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Edgerton woman killed in a crash early Thursday on South Whitney Way as Bonnie J. Monson, 84.

Monson died from injuries sustained in the crash that occurred about 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

She was the front seat passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a tree, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Monday, adding Monson had to be extradited from the vehicle. Monson died at a local hospital Thursday, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The driver was a 59-year-old man who is in the hospital recovering from injuries, Fryer said.

Police did not disclose the name of the man.

Fryer said the crash remains under investigation and charges eventually will be filed.

No further details were released.

State journal reporter Emilie Heidemann contributed to this report.

