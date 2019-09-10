Authorities have identified the Edgerton man killed when he was run over by a bulldozer on Sunday in what they called a “tragic accident.”
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement that Brandon R. Clift, 30, was killed in the accident in the 8200 block of North Bowers Lake Road in the town of Milton that was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Clift was operating the bulldozer doing some excavating work at the property and was believed to be working alone.
An autopsy by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Clift died from injuries he sustained in the accident.
The death remains under investigation by Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.