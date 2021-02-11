Authorities identify drivers killed, critically injured in 2-truck crash in Dodge County

Authorities have identified the drivers killed and critically injured in a crash between trucks on Highway 33 in Dodge County on Monday morning.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the 73-year-old driver of a 1996 Peterbilt semi-trailer truck with an empty box trailer was traveling east on Highway 33 near Highway A in the town of Fox Lake about 10 a.m. Monday when it began to jackknife and went partially across the centerline into westbound traffic.
The 60-year-old driver of a westbound Mack truck, hauling a tank trailer containing whey, struck the left side of the Peterbilt truck.
The Mack truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. He was identified as Wayne Hildebrandt of Watertown.
The driver of the Peterbilt truck was taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison. He was identified as Perry Hoitink of Oostburg.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.
