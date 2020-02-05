Authorities identify driver who died in Rock County rollover crash that also injured 3

Authorities have identified the driver who died in a rollover crash Monday night in Rock County that also injured three passengers.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement that the driver was Sterling H. M. Espinoza, 20, of Whitewater.

Preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Espinoza died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

Espinoza was not wearing a seat belt, but the three passengers were wearing seat belts, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at Highway 59 and Highway KK in the town of Lima Center. Investigators determined that Espinoza was eastbound on Highway 59 at a high rate of speed, came upon another eastbound vehicle, and abruptly swerved left to avoid a rear-end collision, entered the north ditch and rolled an unknown number of times, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Espinoza was ejected from the vehicle, and she and two passengers — a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman — were taken to Mercy Hospital, while another 19-year-old male passenger was not taken, the Sheriff’s Office said.